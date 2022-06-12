Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Hostess Brands worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $72,570,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,237,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after buying an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,916 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

