Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,546,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

