Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 612.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,573.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,758,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of -0.28. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.