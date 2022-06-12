Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,070 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $196.72 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.89 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average of $240.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

