Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after buying an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,574,000 after buying an additional 214,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DELL opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

