Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.