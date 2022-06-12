Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Several brokerages have commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of PLRX stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
