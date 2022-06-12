Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Buys $22,500.00 in Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,111.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ISR opened at $0.31 on Friday. Isoray, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.92.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
