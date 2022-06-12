Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Buys $22,500.00 in Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,111.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.31 on Friday. Isoray, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Isoray by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Isoray by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

