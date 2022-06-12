Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,774 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

