Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.57 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623,363 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 87,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $18.83 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

