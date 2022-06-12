Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 62,416 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

