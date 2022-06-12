Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 15,922 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,256 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

