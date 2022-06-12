Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 785 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.51. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

