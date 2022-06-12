Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 554.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 543,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

