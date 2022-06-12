Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 157 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

THO stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

