Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 205 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Ashland Global worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ASH opened at $102.72 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

