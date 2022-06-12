Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,292 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of International Bancshares worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 264,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 413,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 112,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

