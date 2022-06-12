Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 300.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.