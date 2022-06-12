Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$29,500.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.80 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of A$29,500.00 ($21,223.02).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dicker Data alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.15 ($8.74) per share, with a total value of A$30,375.00 ($21,852.52).

On Monday, May 9th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.23 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,150.00 ($43,992.81).

On Friday, May 6th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.54 ($9.02) per share, with a total value of A$62,715.00 ($45,118.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.