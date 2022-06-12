Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Christopher A. Scott Sells 339 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

