Insider Buying: eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Insider Buys $27,400.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen T. Worland acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,519.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EFTR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFTR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

