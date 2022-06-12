Mathew Rekow Sells 17,179 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,142.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,063,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,914.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,607 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $3,806.22.

On Thursday, April 14th, Mathew Rekow sold 1,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $3,550.71.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $297.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 422,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 124,355 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

