Tim Peterman Sells 4,098 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) CEO Tim Peterman sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $23,973.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,342.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tim Peterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Tim Peterman sold 7,050 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $26,296.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11.

Shares of IMBI opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

