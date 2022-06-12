Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Decreases By 68.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of USIG opened at $51.15 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

