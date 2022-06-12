United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Down 77.3% in May

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBOH opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

United Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

