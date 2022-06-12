Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Update

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 368,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter worth $340,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

TETC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Tech and Energy Transition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

