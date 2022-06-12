Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SRET stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.
