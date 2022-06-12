Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Increases By 317.4%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRON stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

