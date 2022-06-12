Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.52 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.48%. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

