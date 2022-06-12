Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Grows By 275.8%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 275.8% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

SUMR stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Summer Infant ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summer Infant (Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.