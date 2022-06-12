The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TCFC stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

TCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

