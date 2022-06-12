TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZPS. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

