Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Down 78.9% in May

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

