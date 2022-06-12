iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,188,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 101,140 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 73,657 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter.

SUSB opened at $24.05 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

