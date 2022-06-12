David Elder Sells 4,200 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,200 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,000.

David Elder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, David Elder sold 4,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$42,722.00.

CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Sylogist Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.41 and a 12-month high of C$16.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

