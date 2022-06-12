Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $77.20 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,343,000 after buying an additional 61,998 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.