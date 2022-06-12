Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $120.50

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 128178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.55).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.37. The stock has a market cap of £248.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, civil construction and outdoor furniture production, and other applications; and Tricoya wood elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.