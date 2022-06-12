Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Sells $455,760.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 542,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $11,991,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $10,677,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

