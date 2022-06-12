Insider Buying: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

