Mei Mei Hu Buys 10,978 Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) insider Mei Mei Hu purchased 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,860.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,637,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,453,575.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mei Mei Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of Vaxxinity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06.

NASDAQ VAXX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

