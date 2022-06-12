Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Sells $81,460.00 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $77.20 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $345,553,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

