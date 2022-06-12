CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Sells $87,980.48 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMS opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 195,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,855,000 after buying an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

