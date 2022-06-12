Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Sells C$35,517.60 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$35,517.60.

Neovasc Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.00 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

