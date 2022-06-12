GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Dean Jahnke Sells 13,634 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) SVP Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $91,620.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dean Jahnke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $114,289.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 157,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 423,671 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

