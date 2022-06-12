Ocean Reserves Lp Old Sells 3,318 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,976,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ocean Reserves Lp Old also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $662,397.09.

On Friday, June 3rd, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $962,854.94.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 341.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,386,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 529,020 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Archrock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,516,000 after buying an additional 272,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,214,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

