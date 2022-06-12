Insider Selling: Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Sells $252,920.00 in Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,020.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 89.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Universal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 4,176.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the first quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Universal by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

