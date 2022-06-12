Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Purchases 10,853 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 10,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,659.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,033.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

