Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $93,355.50 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MTB stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

