Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $99,002.86 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNOW opened at $122.42 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

