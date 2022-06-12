Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1,646.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.24 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

